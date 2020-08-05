StockMarketWire.com - Esports and gaming solutions provider Gfinity and Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management launched a new digital motorsport competition, the V10 R-League.
The V10 R-League, launched as part of the global racing series, was the first stage of the activation of the 5-year agreement between ADMM and Gfinity announced on 4 June 2020.
The professional sim drivers would race virtually on a full racing rig, with their camera and audio feeds controlled live from Gfinity's TV studio in Fulham, London.
'Season 1 will air 'as live' at the end of August and throughout September 2020,' the company said. 'Broadcast schedules are currently being finalised. Season 2 will air in Q1 2021, it added.
