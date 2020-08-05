StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical group Diurnal said its adrenal drug had received approval in Israel as a replacement therapy of adrenal insufficiency (AI) in infants, children and adolescents.
The company said it anticipated the first sales of its Alkindi drug - hydrocortisone granules in capsules - would be made in first half of next year following completion of pricing and market access activities.
In Israel, Medison Pharma was Diurnal's marketing and distribution partner for Alkindi and Chronocort and would hold the marketing authorisations, the company added.
At 9:40am: [LON:DNL] Diurnal Group Plc share price was +1p at 47.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
