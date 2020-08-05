StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care company EKF Diagnostics upgraded its outlook on full-year performance after receiving an initial order worth £3m from a partner from the private sector to supply its sample collection device, to be used in a Covid-19 testing programme for UK staff.
The new supply contract came on the back of the $14.1m orders reported for the three-month period ending 30 September 2020.
Due to the continued demand for PrimeStore MTM, full-year performance was likely to 'further exceed, and possibly significantly exceed, previously revised management expectations,' the company said.
At 9:43am: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was +5.75p at 55.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
