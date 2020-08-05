StockMarketWire.com - InnovaDerma, a developer of beauty, personal care and life science products, said Kieran Callan had stepped down as chief executive officer with immediate effect.
The company also announced that Warren Dockary, currently financial controller, had been appointed as chief financial officer.
Callan would continue to be available until 31 August 2020 for any handover and to assist the board in any relevant matters, the company said.
The group had commenced a formal process for the identification and appointment of a new CEO, but during the interim, Joe Bayer would serve as interim CEO as well as executive chairman.
At 9:48am: [LON:IDP] InnovaDerma Plc share price was -3p at 58.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
