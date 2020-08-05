StockMarketWire.com - Regional office and industrial property investor Regional REIT said it had collected 93% of rent for the second quarter.
The percentage included 84% of rent paid, 4% who had agreed to pay monthly and collection plans agreed with occupiers amounting to a further 5%.
'The group anticipates collecting the vast majority of the balance of outstanding second-quarter rent in due course as usual,' the company said.
Rent collection for the first quarter had risen to around 98%.
Regional REIT said the value of its portfolio at the end of June was £742.3m, 3.7% from the end of December.
The company said a like-for-like valuation fall of 4.3% was 'very encouraging'. The like-for-like figure was adjusted for capital expenditure of £4.5m and disposals of £15.1m.
At 9:52am: [LON:RGL] Regional Reit Limited share price was +1.85p at 76.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
