StockMarketWire.com - Media and technology business Iconic Labs said it had secured a new contract for JOE Media, for the production and distribution of bespoke social content.
Revenue from this new contract were in excess of £150K and was scheduled to commence in the third quarter and conclude in Q4 of this year, the company said.
Under the management services agreement, Iconic Labs now managed all commercial aspects of the JOE media and House of Rugby businesses in the UK.
In consideration, Iconic receives a monthly retainer fee of £50K plus external costs and shall receive 25% of all profits upon meeting certain revenue and profit.
