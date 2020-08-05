StockMarketWire.com - Online gambling software group Playtech said it had achieved a 'resilient' performance in the first half, though its earnings had fallen.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through June would more than €160m.
Last year, the company posted first-half adjusted EBITDA of €190.6m.
'This result was driven by the company's online businesses and the exceptional performance of TradeTech, which benefitted significantly from increased market volatility and trading volumes during much of the first half,' it said.
'Playtech had a strong performance in July with continued strength in online and TradeTech, in addition to seeing the benefit of retail locations reopening and many sporting events resuming.
The company said its adjusted EBITDA in July approached normalised levels.
At 10:00am: [LON:PTEC] Playtech PLC share price was +8.55p at 323.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
