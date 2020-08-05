StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      189.85       +8.24%
Evraz                                    313.70       +6.27%
BP                                       313.40       +4.73%
Polymetal International                 2017.00       +4.64%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2121.00       +4.33%
Diageo                                  2657.75       -2.32%
Legal & General Group                    215.80       -1.95%
HSBC Holdings                            332.58       -1.22%
Schroders                               2940.00       -1.04%
Mondi                                   1411.00       -0.91%

FTSE 250
Hastings Group Holdings                  252.70      +17.53%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1163.00      +11.83%
Hochschild Mining                        304.20       +9.66%
Ferrexpo                                 199.00       +9.64%
Easyjet                                  597.30       +8.28%
Hammerson                                 56.57       -5.78%
Hg Capital Trust                         251.75       -3.17%
C&C Group                                226.25       -3.10%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             267.00       -2.55%
Cineworld Group                           37.70       -2.08%

FTSE 350
Hastings Group Holdings                  252.70      +17.53%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1163.00      +11.83%
Hochschild Mining                        304.20       +9.66%
Ferrexpo                                 199.00       +9.64%
Easyjet                                  597.30       +8.28%
Hammerson                                 56.57       -5.78%
Hg Capital Trust                         251.75       -3.17%
C&C Group                                226.25       -3.10%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             267.00       -2.55%
Diageo                                  2657.75       -2.32%

AIM
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      +22.22%
Thor Mining                                0.69      +22.12%
Ironridge Resources Limited               19.40      +21.25%
Loungers                                 130.00      +20.93%
Haydale Graphene Industries                4.59      +20.92%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.12      -34.29%
Netscientific                              8.25      -15.38%
Redx Pharma                               55.00      -15.38%
Webis Holdings                             1.35      -12.90%
Salt Lake Potash Limited                  31.75       -9.29%

Overall Market
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      +22.22%
Thor Mining                                0.69      +22.12%
Ironridge Resources Limited               19.40      +21.25%
Loungers                                 130.00      +20.93%
Haydale Graphene Industries                4.59      +20.92%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.12      -34.29%
Netscientific                              8.25      -15.38%
Redx Pharma                               55.00      -15.38%
Webis Holdings                             1.35      -12.90%
Salt Lake Potash Limited                  31.75       -9.29%