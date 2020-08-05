FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 189.85 +8.24% Evraz 313.70 +6.27% BP 313.40 +4.73% Polymetal International 2017.00 +4.64% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2121.00 +4.33% Diageo 2657.75 -2.32% Legal & General Group 215.80 -1.95% HSBC Holdings 332.58 -1.22% Schroders 2940.00 -1.04% Mondi 1411.00 -0.91% FTSE 250 Hastings Group Holdings 252.70 +17.53% Morgan Sindall Group 1163.00 +11.83% Hochschild Mining 304.20 +9.66% Ferrexpo 199.00 +9.64% Easyjet 597.30 +8.28% Hammerson 56.57 -5.78% Hg Capital Trust 251.75 -3.17% C&C Group 226.25 -3.10% Watches Of Switzerland Group 267.00 -2.55% Cineworld Group 37.70 -2.08% FTSE 350 Hastings Group Holdings 252.70 +17.53% Morgan Sindall Group 1163.00 +11.83% Hochschild Mining 304.20 +9.66% Ferrexpo 199.00 +9.64% Easyjet 597.30 +8.28% Hammerson 56.57 -5.78% Hg Capital Trust 251.75 -3.17% C&C Group 226.25 -3.10% Watches Of Switzerland Group 267.00 -2.55% Diageo 2657.75 -2.32% AIM Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 +22.22% Thor Mining 0.69 +22.12% Ironridge Resources Limited 19.40 +21.25% Loungers 130.00 +20.93% Haydale Graphene Industries 4.59 +20.92% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.12 -34.29% Netscientific 8.25 -15.38% Redx Pharma 55.00 -15.38% Webis Holdings 1.35 -12.90% Salt Lake Potash Limited 31.75 -9.29% Overall Market Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 +22.22% Thor Mining 0.69 +22.12% Ironridge Resources Limited 19.40 +21.25% Loungers 130.00 +20.93% Haydale Graphene Industries 4.59 +20.92% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.12 -34.29% Netscientific 8.25 -15.38% Redx Pharma 55.00 -15.38% Webis Holdings 1.35 -12.90% Salt Lake Potash Limited 31.75 -9.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -