FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 189.83 +8.23% Evraz 311.60 +5.56% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2133.00 +4.92% BP 313.75 +4.85% Polymetal International 2019.50 +4.77% Diageo 2664.00 -2.09% HSBC Holdings 331.03 -1.68% Informa 381.90 -1.14% Legal & General Group 217.60 -1.14% Schroders 2941.00 -1.01% FTSE 250 Hastings Group Holdings 252.50 +17.44% Morgan Sindall Group 1163.00 +11.83% Hochschild Mining 305.20 +10.02% Ferrexpo 197.35 +8.73% Babcock International Group 280.70 +7.22% Hammerson 55.57 -7.45% Hg Capital Trust 250.75 -3.56% C&C Group 226.75 -2.89% Rank Group 139.20 -2.79% Watches Of Switzerland Group 267.25 -2.46% FTSE 350 Hastings Group Holdings 252.50 +17.44% Morgan Sindall Group 1163.00 +11.83% Hochschild Mining 305.20 +10.02% Ferrexpo 197.35 +8.73% International Consolidated Airlines 189.83 +8.23% Hammerson 55.57 -7.45% Hg Capital Trust 250.75 -3.56% C&C Group 226.75 -2.89% Rank Group 139.20 -2.79% Watches Of Switzerland Group 267.25 -2.46% AIM Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 +33.33% Thor Mining 0.72 +28.32% Xtract Resources 1.50 +22.45% Loungers 131.00 +21.86% Ironridge Resources Limited 19.40 +21.25% Netscientific 7.75 -20.51% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.14 -20.00% Redx Pharma 55.00 -15.38% Webis Holdings 1.35 -12.90% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.13 -12.07% Overall Market Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 +33.33% Thor Mining 0.72 +28.32% Xtract Resources 1.50 +22.45% Loungers 131.00 +21.86% Ironridge Resources Limited 19.40 +21.25% Netscientific 7.75 -20.51% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.14 -20.00% Redx Pharma 55.00 -15.38% Webis Holdings 1.35 -12.90% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.13 -12.07%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -