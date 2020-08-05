StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      189.83       +8.23%
Evraz                                    311.60       +5.56%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2133.00       +4.92%
BP                                       313.75       +4.85%
Polymetal International                 2019.50       +4.77%
Diageo                                  2664.00       -2.09%
HSBC Holdings                            331.03       -1.68%
Informa                                  381.90       -1.14%
Legal & General Group                    217.60       -1.14%
Schroders                               2941.00       -1.01%

FTSE 250
Hastings Group Holdings                  252.50      +17.44%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1163.00      +11.83%
Hochschild Mining                        305.20      +10.02%
Ferrexpo                                 197.35       +8.73%
Babcock International Group              280.70       +7.22%
Hammerson                                 55.57       -7.45%
Hg Capital Trust                         250.75       -3.56%
C&C Group                                226.75       -2.89%
Rank Group                               139.20       -2.79%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             267.25       -2.46%

AIM
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      +33.33%
Thor Mining                                0.72      +28.32%
Xtract Resources                           1.50      +22.45%
Loungers                                 131.00      +21.86%
Ironridge Resources Limited               19.40      +21.25%
Netscientific                              7.75      -20.51%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.14      -20.00%
Redx Pharma                               55.00      -15.38%
Webis Holdings                             1.35      -12.90%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.13      -12.07%

