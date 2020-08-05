StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had extended the terms of an exclusive licence agreement with Australia's OptiPharm.
The agreement signed in March had granted OptiPharm exclusive use of the OptiBiome trademark in Australia, parts of Asia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Gulf States and North America.
The extension of terms now included Europe, with market exclusivity remaining linked to minimum order quantities.
At 1:37pm: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was 0p at 55p
