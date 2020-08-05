StockMarketWire.com - Namibia-focused tin miner AfriTin Mining said output had increased during the month of July and that it was continuing to address bottlenecks at its Uis mine.
Tin concentrate production for the month was 35.3 tonnes, up from 19.7 tonnes in June and 11.2 tonnes in May.
Initiatives to address bottlenecks in the processing plant circuits and expand production remained ongoing and on schedule, the company said.
AfriTin Mining said it was continuing to operate Uis at full scale despite ongoing Covid-19 measures in Namibia and South Africa.
'Despite operational challenges related to Covid-19 and the production ramp-up during the first half of 2020, the performance of our Uis operation is displaying improvement, which, together with the rebound in the tin price and the successful completion of our recent capital raising, provide a strong platform for the rest of 2020,' chief executive Anthony Viljoen said.
