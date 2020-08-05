StockMarketWire.com - Mosman Oil and Gas said site preparation for the Falcon-1 well at the Champion project in Texas was complete.
Drilling was expected to commence shortly once contracts were finalised and the rig was available, with drilling operations expected to take a few weeks.
A workover well at the Greater Stanley project, also in Texas, was also expected to commence shortly, now that the operator had submitted all paperwork to the state's Railroad Commission.
At 1:53pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was -0.01p at 0.14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
