StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      192.00       +9.46%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2168.00       +6.64%
Evraz                                    314.10       +6.40%
Fresnillo                               1332.50       +5.34%
Polymetal International                 2028.50       +5.24%
HSBC Holdings                            329.93       -2.01%
Diageo                                  2680.25       -1.50%
Legal & General Group                    217.00       -1.41%
NatWest Group                            111.13       -1.17%
Mondi                                   1410.50       -0.95%

FTSE 250
Hastings Group Holdings                  252.80      +17.58%
Hochschild Mining                        309.50      +11.57%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1155.00      +11.06%
Ferrexpo                                 198.80       +9.53%
Iwg                                      242.40       +8.89%
Hammerson                                 55.41       -7.71%
Hg Capital Trust                         251.75       -3.17%
C&C Group                                227.00       -2.78%
Investec                                 148.33       -2.32%
Rank Group                               140.00       -2.23%

FTSE 350
Hastings Group Holdings                  252.80      +17.58%
Hochschild Mining                        309.50      +11.57%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1155.00      +11.06%
Ferrexpo                                 198.80       +9.53%
International Consolidated Airlines      192.00       +9.46%
Hammerson                                 55.41       -7.71%
Hg Capital Trust                         251.75       -3.17%
C&C Group                                227.00       -2.78%
Investec                                 148.33       -2.32%
Rank Group                               140.00       -2.23%

AIM
Altus Strategies                          60.00      +44.58%
Fastjet                                    0.06      +29.41%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      +27.78%
Thor Mining                                0.71      +26.55%
Xtract Resources                           1.52      +24.49%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.14      -20.00%
Shefa Yamim                                2.25      -16.67%
Webis Holdings                             1.35      -12.90%
7digital Group                             0.36      -10.98%
MobilityOne                                8.25      -10.81%

Overall Market
Altus Strategies                          60.00      +44.58%
Fastjet                                    0.06      +29.41%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      +27.78%
Thor Mining                                0.71      +26.55%
Xtract Resources                           1.52      +24.49%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.14      -20.00%
Shefa Yamim                                2.25      -16.67%
Webis Holdings                             1.35      -12.90%
7digital Group                             0.36      -10.98%
MobilityOne                                8.25      -10.81%