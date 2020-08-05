FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 192.00 +9.46% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2168.00 +6.64% Evraz 314.10 +6.40% Fresnillo 1332.50 +5.34% Polymetal International 2028.50 +5.24% HSBC Holdings 329.93 -2.01% Diageo 2680.25 -1.50% Legal & General Group 217.00 -1.41% NatWest Group 111.13 -1.17% Mondi 1410.50 -0.95% FTSE 250 Hastings Group Holdings 252.80 +17.58% Hochschild Mining 309.50 +11.57% Morgan Sindall Group 1155.00 +11.06% Ferrexpo 198.80 +9.53% Iwg 242.40 +8.89% Hammerson 55.41 -7.71% Hg Capital Trust 251.75 -3.17% C&C Group 227.00 -2.78% Investec 148.33 -2.32% Rank Group 140.00 -2.23% FTSE 350 Hastings Group Holdings 252.80 +17.58% Hochschild Mining 309.50 +11.57% Morgan Sindall Group 1155.00 +11.06% Ferrexpo 198.80 +9.53% International Consolidated Airlines 192.00 +9.46% Hammerson 55.41 -7.71% Hg Capital Trust 251.75 -3.17% C&C Group 227.00 -2.78% Investec 148.33 -2.32% Rank Group 140.00 -2.23% AIM Altus Strategies 60.00 +44.58% Fastjet 0.06 +29.41% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 +27.78% Thor Mining 0.71 +26.55% Xtract Resources 1.52 +24.49% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.14 -20.00% Shefa Yamim 2.25 -16.67% Webis Holdings 1.35 -12.90% 7digital Group 0.36 -10.98% MobilityOne 8.25 -10.81% Overall Market Altus Strategies 60.00 +44.58% Fastjet 0.06 +29.41% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 +27.78% Thor Mining 0.71 +26.55% Xtract Resources 1.52 +24.49% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.14 -20.00% Shefa Yamim 2.25 -16.67% Webis Holdings 1.35 -12.90% 7digital Group 0.36 -10.98% MobilityOne 8.25 -10.81%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -