StockMarketWire.com - Care home investor Target Healthcare said its net asset value nudged higher in the fourth quarter amid a rise in the value of its portfolio.
The company's NAV at 30 June was 108.1p per share, up from 108.0p at the end of March.
Its NAV total return, including its dividend, was 1.6%.
The company declared a fourth interim dividend of 1.67p per share, up 1.5% on-year.
On an annualised basis, that reflected a payment of 6.68p per share and a dividend yield of 6.1%.
At 3:01pm: [LON:THRL] Target Healthcare Reit Ltd share price was -1.1p at 108.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: