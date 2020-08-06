CA
07/08/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey
07/08/2020 15:00 Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
DE
07/08/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index
07/08/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade
ES
07/08/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
EU
07/08/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
07/08/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim Private Payrolls q/q
07/08/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
FR
07/08/2020 07:45 Flash estimate of job creation
07/08/2020 07:45 Industrial production index
07/08/2020 07:45 Balance of payments
07/08/2020 07:45 Foreign trade
IT
07/08/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade EU
JP
07/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending
07/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending y/y
07/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month
07/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
UK
07/08/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
07/08/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
07/08/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
US
07/08/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
07/08/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
07/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
07/08/2020 13:30 Jobs report for July
07/08/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
07/08/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade
07/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit
07/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
