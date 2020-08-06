StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said the US Food and Drug Administration had approved its a drug used to treat blood cancer patients.
The drug, BLENREP, was approved as s a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with 'relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent,' the company said.
'Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials,' it added.
This approval marked the second FDA approval for GSK's oncology portfolio in four months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
