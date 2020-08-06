StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said that Oliver Tant had decided to retire as chief financial officer.
Tant would leave the company once a suitable successor was found.
'Chief executive officer Stefan Bomhard and the board are actively progressing an external search for a successor and are focused on recruiting a high-calibre individual to support Stefan in strengthening performance and creating long-term value for stakeholders,' the company said.
At 8:03am: [LON:IMB] Imperial Brands PLC share price was -19p at 1271p
