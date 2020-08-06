StockMarketWire.com - Component supplier to the defence and aerospace sectors Meggitt has said its current financial position and liquidity 'remain strong' in a statement in response to press speculation regarding debt or equity funding options.
Meggitt said: 'Further to our trading update on 2 July, the group continues to trade in line with our internal expectations. While there have been initial signs of a recovery in the civil aerospace sector, considerable uncertainty remains in relation to COVID-19.
'Against this backdrop, the group continues to review a range of trading scenarios and associated actions to mitigate any material adverse change to the industry outlook.'
The company said that as at 30 June 2020, it had £1,701m of committed facilities in place providing headroom of £856m and it also has access to additional liquidity as an eligible issuer under the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility.
At 8:36am: [LON:MGGT] Meggitt PLC share price was -18.9p at 276.3p
