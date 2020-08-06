StockMarketWire.com - Medical products and technologies company ConvaTec kept its dividend unchanged from a year earlier and maintained its outlook as profit rose in the first half of the year on higher margins.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit rose to $81.5m from $61.3m on-year, while revenue was up 2.1% to $908m.
Revenue was driven by growth in its continence and critical care and infusion Care, though partially offset by lower advanced wound care revenue.
Gross margin improved 240bpos to 54.1%.
An interim dividend of 1.717 cents declared, in line with the prior year.
'We are conscious of COVID-19 related challenges in the second half, have taken proactive steps to address them where possible and are maintaining our full year outlook,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: