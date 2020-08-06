StockMarketWire.com - Medical products and technologies company ConvaTec kept its dividend unchanged from a year earlier and maintained its outlook as profit rose in the first half of the year on higher margins.

For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit rose to $81.5m from $61.3m on-year, while revenue was up 2.1% to $908m.

Revenue was driven by growth in its continence and critical care and infusion Care, though partially offset by lower advanced wound care revenue.

Gross margin improved 240bpos to 54.1%.

An interim dividend of 1.717 cents declared, in line with the prior year.

'We are conscious of COVID-19 related challenges in the second half, have taken proactive steps to address them where possible and are maintaining our full year outlook,' the company said.

