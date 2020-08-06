StockMarketWire.com - Brickmaker Ibstock swung to a loss in the first half of the year as the Covid-19 pandemic halted activity and hurt sales.
For the six months ended 30 June, the company reported pre-tax losses of £52m, compared with a profit of £41m.
The company flagged £41m in costs related to COVID-19 and restructuring.
Ibstock said it had seen continued recovery in demand patterns in July, with clay sales volumes at around 80% and concrete sales volumes at around 85% of prior year levels.
Clay sales volumes recovered to around 60% of prior year levels in June, from 10% in April, with recovery in the merchant channel outpacing house builder volumes
Looking ahead, however, Ibstock warned it 'remains difficult to predict outturn for the year given significant COVID-19 uncertainty.'
At 9:11am: [LON:IBST] Ibstock PLC share price was -4.65p at 163.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: