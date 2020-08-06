StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate investment company Tritax Big Box REIT cut its dividend and warned that annual earnings growth would be second-half weighted.
Fiscal 2020 earnings growth was expected to be second-half weighted with increased income from development activity partly offset by anticipated disposals, the company said.
For the six months from 1 January to 30 June 2020, operating profit rose 24.7% to £70.6m and EPRA net assets per share rose 2% to £154.85.
The portfolio value was 6.1% with annual rent roll up 7.4%.
The dividend for the second quarter was 1.5625p, resulting in H1 2020 dividend of 3.125p per share, down from 3.425p last year.
'The board will continue to monitor the dividend position for FY2020 with the potential to progressively increase the dividend when it has better visibility,' the company said.
At 9:54am: [LON:BBOX] Tritax Big Box Reit PLC share price was +0.45p at 156.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: