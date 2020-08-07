CA
11/08/2020 13:15 Housing Starts
CH
10/08/2020 06:45 Unemployment
CN
10/08/2020 04:00 PPI
10/08/2020 04:00 CPI
DE
11/08/2020 10:00 ZEW economic sentiment indicator
13/08/2020 07:00 CPI
ES
13/08/2020 08:00 CPI
EU
10/08/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance
11/08/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
11/08/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
12/08/2020 10:00 Industrial production
13/08/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
13/08/2020 12:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
14/08/2020 07:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
14/08/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
14/08/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash GDP q/q
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
FR
13/08/2020 06:30 ILO unemployment and labour market-related indicators
13/08/2020 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
13/08/2020 11:00 CPI
IT
12/08/2020 09:00 CPI
JP
10/08/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
11/08/2020 00:50 Balance of payments
11/08/2020 00:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
11/08/2020 00:50 Bank Lending y/y
11/08/2020 06:00 Economy watchers survey
11/08/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
12/08/2020 00:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m
12/08/2020 00:50 Current Account
12/08/2020 07:00 Preliminary machine tool orders
13/08/2020 00:50 Prelim GDP q/q
13/08/2020 00:50 PPI y/y
13/08/2020 00:53 Prelim GDP Price Index y/y
14/08/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
UK
10/08/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
10/08/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
10/08/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim GDP q/q
10/08/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
11/08/2020 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
11/08/2020 07:00 Labour market statistics
11/08/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
11/08/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
11/08/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
11/08/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
12/08/2020 07:00 UK trade
12/08/2020 07:00 First quarterly estimate of Q2 GDP
12/08/2020 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
13/08/2020 00:01 RICS residential market survey
US
10/08/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
11/08/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/08/2020 13:30 PPI m/m
11/08/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m
11/08/2020 13:30 PPI
11/08/2020 15:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
11/08/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
12/08/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
12/08/2020 13:30 CPI
12/08/2020 13:30 Core CPI m/m
12/08/2020 13:30 CPI m/m
12/08/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
12/08/2020 18:01 10-y Bond Auction
12/08/2020 19:00 Federal Budget Balance
13/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
13/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
13/08/2020 13:30 Import Prices m/m
13/08/2020 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
13/08/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
13/08/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
13/08/2020 21:30 Foreign central bank holdings
14/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Unit Labor Costs q/q
14/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Nonfarm Productivity q/q
14/08/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
14/08/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
14/08/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
14/08/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
14/08/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
14/08/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
14/08/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
