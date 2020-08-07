StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown raised its dividend after reporting that annual profit rose by nearly quarter as net assets were boosted by new business inflows.
For the year months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit rose 24% to £378.3m on-year as revenue gained 15% to £550.9m.
Total assets under administration increased by 5% to £104bn as at 30 June 2020, up from £99.3bn on-year, driven by £7.7bn net new business, though this was offset by negative market movement of £3bn.
The company declared a final dividend of 26.3p, up from 23.4p last year, taking its total dividend for the year up 31% to 54.9p a share.
'The impact on our clients and the wider investment community as a result is difficult to call,' the company said.
'Interest rates are at all-time lows, which makes cash savings unappealing, but market uncertainty and volatility can equally deter people from investing and access to liquidity is a key part of building financial resilience,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
