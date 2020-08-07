StockMarketWire.com - Generic pharmaceuticals company Hikma Pharmaceuticals upgraded its outlook on its injectable business after first-half results came in ahead of its expectations on increased demand for Covid-19-related products.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit rose to $274m from $226m on-year as revenue grew 8% to $1.13bn.
Revenue at the injectables business grew 13% to $485m.
Looking ahead, Hikma said its injectables revenue was now expected to be between $950m and $980m, with a core operating margin in the range of 38% to 40%.
Generics revenue was now expected to be in the range of $720m to $760m and core operating margin to be around 21%.
Branded revenue, meanwhile, was expected to grow in the mid-single digits in constant currency.
'We have a positive outlook for each of our three businesses and look forward to the second half with confidence,' Hikma said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: