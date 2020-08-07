StockMarketWire.com - Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP posted a slight rise in first-half underlying profit and held its dividend steady.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June fell 6% to £78m, down from £83m on-year, owing to exceptional costs, such acquisition and other expenses.
Revenue rose 7% to £990m and underlying pre-tax profit rose 1.5% to £136m.
TP ICAP kept its dividend at 5.6p per share.
The company said July trading activity had slowed down and was materially lower than 2019 levels.
Consequently it said its full-year guidance of low single-digit revenue growth remained unchanged.
'We will continue to monitor the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on TP ICAP and its customers through the remainder of the year,' TP ICAP said.
It added that a targeted investment spend guided to in March would be partially deferred amid uncertainty from the pandemic.
The company said it had grown its underlying earnings despite incurring a £10m charge due to an increase in unused annual leave as at 30 June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
