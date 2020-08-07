StockMarketWire.com - Bonding products manufacturer Scapa forecast a full-year profit around 10% ahead of market expectations, having delivered first-quarter revenue 'well ahead' of its Covid-19 scenario plan.
Trading at both its health and industrial divisions had also continued to improve into the second quarter, it added in an AGM update.
'Scapa acted swiftly to implement structural costs changes across the business in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the reduction in product demand, as well as ensuring variable costs were closely managed to match the new demand levels,' the company said.
'The combination of the better than anticipated business performance in FY21 to date, early cost intervention measures and continued improvement across both divisions mean the group's outlook on full year trading profit is trending approximately 10% ahead of market expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
