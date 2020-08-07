StockMarketWire.com - Copper company Kaz Minerals said it was in talks with the Russian government concerning the proposed construction of a new port and gas power plant required for its Baimskaya copper project.
'A new proposal under consideration was for the construction of a new port and LNG power plant at Cape Nagloynyn in Chaunskaya Bay,' the company said.
'The LNG power plant would provide power for the operations phase. The Baimskaya project site would be linked by approximately 400 km of road to the new port which would be used for the shipment of concentrate,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: