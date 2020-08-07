StockMarketWire.com - Security and data group Newmark Security said it had attained two new customers in the US via its Human Capital Management, which trades there as GT Clocks.
One of the contracts with with a software company that provided HR solutions and was worth in excess of $1m over a period of three years.
The other involved a partner agreeing to supply the ompany's flagship device to 'one of the largest retailers in the US'
'Whilst not contractually committed, the directors of Newmark estimate that this agreement could potentially be worth up to $3.8m to the company over the next two-to-three years and could lead to further projects with the same client.'
