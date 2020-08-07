StockMarketWire.com - Green energy project developer Simec Atlantis Energy said it had signed a 'heads of terms' in relation to a fuel pellet joint venture with a subsidiary of Dutch recycling group N+P.
N+P would principally be involved in the marketing, production and delivery of waste-derived fuel pellets to converted coal-fired power stations throughout the UK, and in particular the Uskmouth project.
Atlantis said it and N+P were working to finalise a formal joint venture agreement and would update the market once it had been agreed and executed.
