StockMarketWire.com - Dairy and livestock information services provider National Milk Records said its June quarter revenue fell 4.5%, owing to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
Milk recording revenues fell 13%, having been impacted by Covid-19 social distancing rules and restrictions.
Revenues for testing of Johne's disease rose 4.9%, despite the disruption to recording services.
'In light of the restrictions and measures put in place to mitigate Covid-19, we have had a challenging quarter with a decrease of 4.5% in overall revenue, not normally a reason to celebrate but I regard this as a positive outcome for the quarter,' managing director Andy Warne said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
