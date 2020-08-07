StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Reabold Resources said a testing programme was close to beginning for the Iecea Mica-1 well in Romania.
The testing was being carried out by Danube Petroleum, which currently owned the asset and of which Reabold owned 50.8%.
The programme start date was expected within four weeks and expected to take nine days.
'The majority of the services are available in Romania thereby minimising potential delays due to Covid-19 related border restrictions, Reabold said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
