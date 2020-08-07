StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter Investment said Vermont-based subsidiary ICDC had completed the acquisition of NationsBuilders Insurance, a Washington D.C. domiciled captive from NationsBuiders Insurance Services.
The deal was first flagged in early June.
'This marks our third captive legacy acquisition in 2020,' head of M&A Paul Corver said.
'R&Q is well positioned to take on books of business of all sizes and we expect to announce further legacy transactions before the end of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: