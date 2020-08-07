StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter Investment said Vermont-based subsidiary ICDC had completed the acquisition of NationsBuilders Insurance, a Washington D.C. domiciled captive from NationsBuiders Insurance Services.

The deal was first flagged in early June.

'This marks our third captive legacy acquisition in 2020,' head of M&A Paul Corver said.

'R&Q is well positioned to take on books of business of all sizes and we expect to announce further legacy transactions before the end of the year.'




