StockMarketWire.com - IQ-AI reported wider first-half losses on a pandemic-led hit to revenue, though the retail company touted improved performance in the second half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses widened to £367,205 from £141,721 on-year as revenue fell 18% to £116,842.
At 8:14am: [LON:IQAI] share price was -0.32p at 4.65p
