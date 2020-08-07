StockMarketWire.com - Hibernia REIT announced a €25m share buyback programme in a bid to boost net asset value and earnings and return the proceeds from the sale of 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay.
The share buyback programme would commence 7 August 2020 and could continue until the end of February 2021, subject to market conditions, the company said.
'Despite the uncertain economic outlook our business is in a strong position: our rent collection statistics are good and our balance sheet is extremely robust, with a last reported loan to value ratio of 16.5%,' it added.
At 8:20am: [LON:HBRN] Hibernia REIT Plc share price was +0.02p at 1.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
