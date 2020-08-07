StockMarketWire.com - BioPharma Credit said it expected to generate a 10% return on its investment into portfolio company, Novocure, and reported that its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics was set to increase.
The company received a notice of prepayment from Novocure for its $150m loan. The company was expected to receive on or before 18 August 2020, approximately $154.8m, representing a return of 10.2%.
Global Blood Therapeutics, meanwhile, said it would draw the second tranche of the term loan, in the amount of $75.0m, prior to 31 December 2020, which would increase the company's investment in GBT from $41.3m to $82.5m.
At 8:36am: [LON:BPCR] Biopharma Credit Plc share price was -0.01p at 1.01p
