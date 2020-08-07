StockMarketWire.com - Canadian General Investments reported year-to-date returns that outperformed its benchmark.
Net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2020 was $40.60, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.1% and 13.7%, respectively. This compared with -3.3% and 1.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
'While it is too early to predict the overall impact of COVID-19 related factors, during a time of increased uncertainty and volatility, it is to be expected that the financial results could continue to be negatively affected in the near term,' the company said.
At 8:39am: [LON:CGI] Canadian General Investment Ltd share price was 0p at 1600p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
