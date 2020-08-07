StockMarketWire.com - The average UK house price rose 1.6% in July on-month to £241,604, according to lender Halifax.

On an on-year basis, the rise was 3.8%.

'Following four months of decline, average house prices in July experienced their greatest month on month increase this year, up 1.6% from June and comfortably offsetting losses in 2020,' Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.

'The latest data adds to the emerging view that the market is experiencing a surprising spike post lockdown.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com