StockMarketWire.com - The average UK house price rose 1.6% in July on-month to £241,604, according to lender Halifax.
On an on-year basis, the rise was 3.8%.
'Following four months of decline, average house prices in July experienced their greatest month on month increase this year, up 1.6% from June and comfortably offsetting losses in 2020,' Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.
'The latest data adds to the emerging view that the market is experiencing a surprising spike post lockdown.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.