StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused Volga Gas said its production in July improved compared to June, thanks to improved availability of gas-plant capacity.

Output for the month increased 11% to 3,590 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In the prior month, production was suspended for seven days due to planned maintenance on Gazprom's facilities.


At 9:37am: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was +0.5p at 25p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com