StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused Volga Gas said its production in July improved compared to June, thanks to improved availability of gas-plant capacity.
Output for the month increased 11% to 3,590 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
In the prior month, production was suspended for seven days due to planned maintenance on Gazprom's facilities.
At 9:37am: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was +0.5p at 25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: