StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Centrica confirmed that Scott Wheway, who was appointed chairman in March, would leave the board of Santander UK on 30 September 2020.
The company previously announced that Wheway was set to leave the board of Santander UK by the end of the summer.
At 9:51am: [LON:CNA] Centrica PLC share price was -1.31p at 45.86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
