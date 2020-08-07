FTSE 100 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2396.00 +11.08% Rightmove 628.70 +8.81% Hargreaves Lansdown 1909.75 +4.64% Ocado Group 2253.00 +2.22% St. James's Place 1003.50 +2.06% International Consolidated Airlines 177.78 -4.47% Rolls-Royce Holdings 244.90 -3.24% Land Securities Group 564.10 -2.71% BP 287.25 -2.71% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2117.50 -2.51% FTSE 250 Spirent Communications 290.50 +6.02% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 67.63 +4.37% Ascential 292.50 +3.36% Airtel Africa 58.05 +2.93% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 3172.00 +2.52% Tp Icap 293.90 -12.48% Cineworld Group 31.84 -9.67% Bank Of Georgia Group 767.50 -7.42% Easyjet 561.00 -5.08% Provident Financial 176.50 -4.59% FTSE 350 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2396.00 +11.08% Rightmove 628.70 +8.81% Spirent Communications 290.50 +6.02% Hargreaves Lansdown 1909.75 +4.64% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 67.63 +4.37% Tp Icap 293.90 -12.48% Cineworld Group 31.84 -9.67% Bank Of Georgia Group 767.50 -7.42% Easyjet 561.00 -5.08% Provident Financial 176.50 -4.59% AIM MobilityOne 15.50 +72.22% Scapa Group 119.60 +30.57% Oilex 0.11 +29.41% Red Emperor Resources 0.58 +28.89% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.29 +23.40% Origo Partners 0.12 -24.24% Fastjet 0.04 -11.76% Thor Mining 0.62 -10.07% Altus Strategies 62.50 -8.09% Empyrean Energy 5.15 -8.04% Overall Market MobilityOne 15.50 +72.22% Worldsec 5.50 +57.14% Scapa Group 119.60 +30.57% Oilex 0.11 +29.41% Red Emperor Resources 0.58 +28.89% Origo Partners 0.12 -24.24% Tp Icap 294.00 -12.45% Fastjet 0.04 -11.76% Thor Mining 0.62 -10.07% Cineworld Group 31.84 -9.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
