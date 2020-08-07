StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2396.00      +11.08%
Rightmove                                628.70       +8.81%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1909.75       +4.64%
Ocado Group                             2253.00       +2.22%
St. James's Place                       1003.50       +2.06%
International Consolidated Airlines      177.78       -4.47%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     244.90       -3.24%
Land Securities Group                    564.10       -2.71%
BP                                       287.25       -2.71%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2117.50       -2.51%

FTSE 250
Spirent Communications                   290.50       +6.02%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       67.63       +4.37%
Ascential                                292.50       +3.36%
Airtel Africa                             58.05       +2.93%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals                  3172.00       +2.52%
Tp Icap                                  293.90      -12.48%
Cineworld Group                           31.84       -9.67%
Bank Of Georgia Group                    767.50       -7.42%
Easyjet                                  561.00       -5.08%
Provident Financial                      176.50       -4.59%

FTSE 350
AIM
MobilityOne                               15.50      +72.22%
Scapa Group                              119.60      +30.57%
Oilex                                      0.11      +29.41%
Red Emperor Resources                      0.58      +28.89%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.29      +23.40%
Origo Partners                             0.12      -24.24%
Fastjet                                    0.04      -11.76%
Thor Mining                                0.62      -10.07%
Altus Strategies                          62.50       -8.09%
Empyrean Energy                            5.15       -8.04%

Overall Market
