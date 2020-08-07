StockMarketWire.com - The US non-farm jobless rate fell to 10.2% in July as employment rose by 1.8m, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The market had expected a more modest improvement in the unemployment rate to 10.5%, compared to 11.1% in June, amid the addition of 1.53m positions.

Average hourly earnings rose 7c, or 0.2%, to $29.39, compared to expectations of a 0.5% fall.

