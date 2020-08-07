StockMarketWire.com - Zenith Energy said it had extended a non-binding letter of intent with an Arab consortium of investors focused on African opportunities by 90 days.
The terms of letter of intent, involving a $2m investment in Zenith shares, remained unchanged, the company said.
The investment was still priced at 2.5p per Zenith share.
At 1:51pm: [LON:ZEN] Zenith Energy Ltd share price was -0.05p at 0.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: