Oil company Bahamas Petroleum said it had completed its acquisition of Columbus Energy Resources.

Some 868.9m Bahamas shares would be issued to Columbus investors.

'We today become a single company, in pursuit of a single-minded vision: the creation of a revenue generating, full-cycle, Atlantic margin exploration and production business,' chief executive Simon Potter said.


