StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Bahamas Petroleum said it had completed its acquisition of Columbus Energy Resources.
Some 868.9m Bahamas shares would be issued to Columbus investors.
'We today become a single company, in pursuit of a single-minded vision: the creation of a revenue generating, full-cycle, Atlantic margin exploration and production business,' chief executive Simon Potter said.
At 2:42pm: [LON:BPC] Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC share price was +0.22p at 2.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: