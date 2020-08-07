StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2411.00      +11.78%
Rightmove                                626.80       +8.48%
Smith & Nephew                          1594.50       +3.84%
Aveva Group                             4539.00       +3.77%
Melrose Industries                       100.60       +2.91%
Glencore                                 174.58       -3.19%
BP                                       287.40       -2.66%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2116.00       -2.58%
Anglo American                          1883.30       -2.40%
Pearson                                  590.60       -2.38%

FTSE 250
Spirent Communications                   302.50      +10.40%
Paypoint                                 645.00       +5.56%
Firstgroup                                39.16       +5.44%
Aggreko                                  431.10       +5.15%
Ascential                                297.10       +4.98%
Tp Icap                                  303.70       -9.56%
Bank Of Georgia Group                    779.50       -5.97%
Provident Financial                      177.50       -4.05%
Cineworld Group                           33.93       -3.74%
Tbc Bank Group                           790.50       -3.48%

AIM
MobilityOne                               13.00      +44.44%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.33      +40.43%
CAP-XX                                     3.70      +39.62%
Watchstone Group                          68.50      +35.64%
Scapa Group                              122.60      +33.84%
Origo Partners                             0.14      -15.15%
Fastjet                                    0.04      -11.76%
Kibo Mining                                0.20      -11.11%
Asian Plantations Limited                 11.75      -10.31%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.40      -10.23%

