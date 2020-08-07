FTSE 100 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2411.00 +11.78% Rightmove 626.80 +8.48% Smith & Nephew 1594.50 +3.84% Aveva Group 4539.00 +3.77% Melrose Industries 100.60 +2.91% Glencore 174.58 -3.19% BP 287.40 -2.66% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2116.00 -2.58% Anglo American 1883.30 -2.40% Pearson 590.60 -2.38% FTSE 250 Spirent Communications 302.50 +10.40% Paypoint 645.00 +5.56% Firstgroup 39.16 +5.44% Aggreko 431.10 +5.15% Ascential 297.10 +4.98% Tp Icap 303.70 -9.56% Bank Of Georgia Group 779.50 -5.97% Provident Financial 177.50 -4.05% Cineworld Group 33.93 -3.74% Tbc Bank Group 790.50 -3.48% FTSE 350 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2411.00 +11.78% Spirent Communications 302.50 +10.40% Rightmove 626.80 +8.48% Paypoint 645.00 +5.56% Firstgroup 39.16 +5.44% Tp Icap 303.70 -9.56% Bank Of Georgia Group 779.50 -5.97% Provident Financial 177.50 -4.05% Cineworld Group 33.93 -3.74% Tbc Bank Group 790.50 -3.48% AIM MobilityOne 13.00 +44.44% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.33 +40.43% CAP-XX 3.70 +39.62% Watchstone Group 68.50 +35.64% Scapa Group 122.60 +33.84% Origo Partners 0.14 -15.15% Fastjet 0.04 -11.76% Kibo Mining 0.20 -11.11% Asian Plantations Limited 11.75 -10.31% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.40 -10.23% Overall Market Worldsec 6.00 +71.43% MobilityOne 13.00 +44.44% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.33 +40.43% CAP-XX 3.70 +39.62% Watchstone Group 68.50 +35.64% Delta Air Lines Inc Delta Air Lines 30.76 -43.02% Origo Partners 0.14 -15.15% Fastjet 0.04 -11.76% French Connection Group 7.33 -11.69% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 19.00 -11.63%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
