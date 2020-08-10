Interim Result

11/08/2020 Petrofac Limited (PFC)

11/08/2020 Nb Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBLS)

11/08/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

11/08/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

11/08/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)

11/08/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

11/08/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)

11/08/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)

11/08/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

11/08/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

11/08/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)

11/08/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

11/08/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)

12/08/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

12/08/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)

12/08/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)

12/08/2020 Valeura Energy (VLU)

12/08/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

12/08/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)

12/08/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

12/08/2020 Ocean Wilson Holdings PLC (OCN)

12/08/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

12/08/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)

12/08/2020 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)

12/08/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)

13/08/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)

13/08/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

13/08/2020 Tui AG (TUI)

13/08/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)

13/08/2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

13/08/2020 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

13/08/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

13/08/2020 Just Group PLC (JUST)

13/08/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)

13/08/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)

14/08/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)

18/08/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)



Final Result

11/08/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)

11/08/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

11/08/2020 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)

12/08/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

13/08/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

13/08/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

13/08/2020 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)



AGM / EGM

11/08/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)

12/08/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

12/08/2020 Entertainment Ai Plc Ord 12p (SEEN)

12/08/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)

12/08/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

12/08/2020 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)

12/08/2020 JZ Capital Partners Ltd (JZCP)

12/08/2020 Fastjet PLC (FJET)

13/08/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)

14/08/2020 Adamas Finance Asia Ltd (ADAM)

14/08/2020 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

14/08/2020 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)

14/08/2020 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)

18/08/2020 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)

18/08/2020 Prosus Nv Prosus Ord Shs (0A28)



Trading Statement

11/08/2020 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

11/08/2020 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)

11/08/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

11/08/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)

11/08/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

11/08/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

11/08/2020 Aa PLC (AA.)

11/08/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

13/08/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)



Ex-Dividend

11/08/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

11/08/2020 Record PLC (REC)

11/08/2020 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)

12/08/2020 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (BGUK)

13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)

13/08/2020 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

13/08/2020 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)

13/08/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)

13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)

13/08/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)

13/08/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

13/08/2020 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)

13/08/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

13/08/2020 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)

13/08/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)

13/08/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)

13/08/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)

13/08/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)

13/08/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

13/08/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)

13/08/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)

13/08/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)

13/08/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)

13/08/2020 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)

13/08/2020 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)

13/08/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

13/08/2020 Tritax Eurobox Plc Ord Eur0.01 Eur (directors-see EBOX) (BOXE)

13/08/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

13/08/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)

13/08/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)

13/08/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)

13/08/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

13/08/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

13/08/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

13/08/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)

13/08/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

13/08/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)

13/08/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)

13/08/2020 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

13/08/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

13/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)

13/08/2020 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)

13/08/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

13/08/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)

13/08/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)

13/08/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)

13/08/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

14/08/2020 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)

14/08/2020 Jpmorgan Japan Smaller CO Tst PLC (JPS)

14/08/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

14/08/2020 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)

14/08/2020 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)

14/08/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

14/08/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)



