CH

10/08/2020 06:45 Unemployment


CN

10/08/2020 04:00 CPI
10/08/2020 04:00 PPI


EU

10/08/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance
JP

10/08/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
UK

10/08/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
10/08/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
10/08/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim GDP q/q
US

10/08/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
