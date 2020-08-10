CA
11/08/2020 13:15 Housing Starts
DE
11/08/2020 10:00 ZEW economic sentiment indicator
EU
11/08/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
11/08/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
11/08/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/08/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/08/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/08/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
JP
11/08/2020 00:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
11/08/2020 00:50 Bank Lending y/y
11/08/2020 00:50 Bank Lending y/y
11/08/2020 00:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
11/08/2020 00:50 Balance of payments
11/08/2020 06:00 Economy watchers survey
11/08/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
11/08/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
UK
11/08/2020 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
11/08/2020 07:00 Labour market statistics
11/08/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
11/08/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
11/08/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
11/08/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
11/08/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
11/08/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
11/08/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
11/08/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
US
11/08/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/08/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/08/2020 13:30 PPI m/m
11/08/2020 13:30 PPI m/m
11/08/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m
11/08/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m
11/08/2020 13:30 PPI
11/08/2020 15:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
11/08/2020 15:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
11/08/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com