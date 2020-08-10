StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said it had won a £4m contract from a 'top three' global pharmaceutical company to be the sponsor of and provide a respiratory syncytial virus human challenge study trial.
This study would take place in subsidiary hVIVO's London-based quarantine unit and was expected to be completed by the end of quarter one 2021.
Open Orphan said the contract represented the conversion of its substantial pipeline and generation of significant cash flow.
'The contract further validates Open Orphan's position as the world leader in the provision of viral challenge study clinical trials and laboratory services supporting both biotech and Big Pharma in developing antivirals, vaccines and respiratory therapeutics,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
