StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival announced that German unit AIDA planned to resume operations in September, should Italy approve its restart plans.
The first trips from Kiel, Germany, would start on September 6, while the first cruises with AIDAperla to the Norwegian fjords would start from Hamburg on September 12, 19 and 26.
With the exception of sailings from Kiel and Hamburg, the company said it would extend the pause of its cruise season until September 30, as other European countries had yet to declare it was safe to travel.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
