StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage company Lok'nStore reported self-storage revenue was up 6.3% for the fiscal year through July, owing to higher occupancy and a rebound in growth since lockdown measures eased.
As at 31 July 2020, occupancy was up 5.9% and price per let sq. ft. was slightly down 0.3% compared to the same date twelve months ago.
'Following more subdued trading during the full lock-down, May, June and July have been stronger with new enquiries and move-ins at an all-time high in July,' the company said. 'Recently we received planning consent at our new Salford site. We will commence the renovation and fitting out of this 50,000 sq. ft store shortly and expect it to be open in early 2021,' it added.
The company opened two new stores in Oldbury and Gloucester in the year and its new landmark store in Leicester on 1st August 2020 immediately after the period end.
Early trading at all three stores had been 'encouraging,' the company said.
Preliminary results would be announced on Monday 2 November 2020.
